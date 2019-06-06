PUC checks can curb pollution by 20%: Delhi Cops to drivers

On Wednesday, which was also World Environment Day, Delhi Traffic Police organised awareness campaigns at fuel stations to urge private vehicle users to get the pollution under control (PUC) certificates updated regularly to bring down vehicular pollution in the national capital.

Traffic personnel were stationed at around 40 fuel stations across Delhi to educate vehicle owners about the environmental benefits of regular pollution checks. Officials said rising pollution levels in the city can be brought down by up to 20% if vehicular emissions are controlled.

“The drive was conducted in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation. Our officials distributed pamphlets and spoke to vehicle owners telling them how a small step can go a long way in controlling the rising pollution levels in Delhi,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

Data from the Delhi Traffic Police showed that last year over 3,546 vehicle owners were fined for plying without updated PUCs. Additional 587 challans were issued by Delhi government’s transport department for violation of pollution norms.

A 2016 study by IIT-Kanpur had found that vehicular emissions contribute to around 9% of the PM10 load in Delhi and around 20% of the PM2.5 load.

A study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in 2018 also found that the contribution of vehicular emissions in Delhi’s air could go up to 30% higher if secondary particles are taken into account.

Experts lauded the move by the traffic police they also felt that steps must also be taken to encourage private vehicle owners to use public transport instead.

“True difference will also come if the number of vehicles on the road is brought down. Clean fuel and the mechanical maintenance of vehicles does impact emission levels but along with that a greater campaign to push more people away from private vehicles needs to be organised,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 04:54 IST