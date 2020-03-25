Quarantine to prevent spread of Covid-19 among force: Delhi top cop

delhi

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:38 IST

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday ordered that 25% to 33% of the force will remain in “isolation or quarantine at home” for a period of 10 days on a rotation basis. The order said that preference should be given to personnel above 50 years of age and those suffering from a medical condition.

He particularly ordered his force to remain calm in the face of any provocation.

Senior police officers said that the objective was to minimise the chance of the police getting infected by Covid-19 while enforcing “complete lockdown” in the state.

In his order issued on Tuesday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indians to stay home, the city police commissioner said, “...in view of the necessity for this lockdown, a part of the Delhi Police personnel should also remain in isolation/quarantine for a period of 10 days by rotation. All police stations, offices of ACP, DCPs of districts/units and other higher officers are advised to send their 25-33% of staff posted in their office for isolation/quarantine.”

The commissioner’s order, however, asked the officers to “carry out an exercise of utilising remaining police force for deployment in their respective jurisdiction in the form of pickets/patrolling to keep the city safe and carry on with other essential aspects of police work without affecting it in any substantial manner.”

On being asked about the police chief’s order, deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said, “The decision has also been taken keeping in view the fact that lockdown will remain effective for 21 days and involving the entire strength of our force for that long may result in spreading of the coronavirus among them. We want our police staff and their families to be safe as well.”

On Wednesday evening, the police commissioner also released an audio clip in which he appealed to the police personnel to perform their duties in such a manner that it does not cause inconvenience to citizens or scarcity of essential items.

“...people associated with essential services such as food, medicine, water, telecom, electricity, internet, hospitals and airports should not be unnecessarily stopped. The stopping of the movement of such people may lead to scarcity of essential items and it will create another issue in a bigger city like Delhi. We should keep everything in mind,” said Shrivastava.

The police chief in his appeal also mentioned about the complaints of “misbehaviours” with people during the enforcement of the lockdown orders. “Don’t lose patience even on any kind of provocation and maintain calm and composure like trained police personnel. I have trust that you (police personnel) excel in this challenging time and the people of Delhi would feel proud on your working,” he said.

Shrivastava also asked the personnel to take care of their health, wear masks and use hand sanitisers to avoid infection while on duty.