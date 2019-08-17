Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah visit Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

delhi

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:15 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union home minister Amit Shah visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) separately on Friday to enquire about the health of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 9.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and minister of state Ashwini Choubey were present during the President’s visit to the hospital. Kovind, according to officials, went to AIIMS around 11.30am. Shah went to AIIMS at night.

Jaitley, 67, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 for a check-up after he complained of uneasiness. A statement released by the hospital on that day said the former finance minister was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

“At present, he is hemodynamically stable,” the statement said.

Hemodynamically stable means that the heart is functioning well. The multidisciplinary team treating Jaitley comprises senior experts from the department of cardiology, nephrology and endocrinology.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have visited Jaitley at AIIMS, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too visited Jaitley.

