Report says 95% industries in capital use CNG

delhi

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:00 IST

Delhi has become the first state in India to have 95% of its industries fuelled by CNG, a report by the Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC) said.

The DDC report, submitted to the chief minister, said out of the total 1,542 industries in the city, at least 1,457 had switched to CNG over the last one year.

A statement released by the Delhi government on Thursday said they are now making efforts to convert 85 more industries into CNG fuelled ones.

“They (the industries) are being contacted by the ministry of environment and they are being informed about the advantages of the conversions,” the statement read.

The feat was achieved primarily because of the government’s ban on fuels that cause pollution such as petroleum, tire oil and other types of chemicals used in industries, the government statement added. The ban on such fuels and chemicals was imposed in June 2018.

“With the efforts of the Delhi government, air pollution in Delhi has decreased in the last three years. Delhi is the only state in the country where a reduction in air pollution has been recorded,” the statement quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The findings of DDC also highlighted how over the last year, the industries’ switch to compressed natural gas(CNG) fuel has improved the quality of lives for thousands of workers employed in these units.

“Various studies by the department of health have revealed that workers in coal-based industries suffer from a variety of diseases...The operation of CNG based industries have changed the standard of living of thousands of workers,” the findings highlighted.

In May 2015 and in October 2018 two coal-powered power plants were ordered to shut down in Rajghat and Badarpur.

“Various figures have shown that pollution from industries has also contributed significantly to Delhi’s air pollution. About 95% of the industries are operating on CNG. We are aiming to bring this figure to a 100%,” Delhi environment minister Kailash Gahlot said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:00 IST