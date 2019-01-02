Research assistant dies after falling 30 ft while rock climbing on JNU campus

A 30-year-old research assistant at Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) died Sunday afternoon after falling from a hillock at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, while he was trying to climb it. Police said the victim was not wearing any safety gear.

Police said the research assistant fell almost 30 feet down while climbing the rocks on JNU campus. The incident was captured in a video shot by the victim’s friend. Police said they did not find any foul play and hence did not register a case.

The victim has been identified as Praveen Tiwari, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, Tiwari had recently joined ICSSR, which is close to the JNU campus and was living in the university’s Brahmaputra Hostel.

In the 1 minute 36 seconds video, Tiwari, who was wearing a blue track pant, grey sweatshirt and a pair of sport shoes, is seen climbing the rocks without ropes and other safety gear.

In the video, Tiwari could be heard discussing internet connectivity with his friend, who was recording it. A few seconds later, the friend could be heard cautioning Tiwari.

Tiwari was heard telling his friends that he could not see any snakes or lizards in the crevices as he was climbing up. His friend then compared him with actor Hrithik Roshan, who played a superhero in a Bollywood movie.

Tiwari fell down when a portion of the rock he was holding on to broke. Police said Tiwari suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the incident came to their notice after the hospital authorities informed the Vasant Kunj North police about it. “We have initiated an inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC. We saw the video and did not find any foul play. Tiwari’s body was handed over to his family members,” he said.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 10:02 IST