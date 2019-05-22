Rooftop restaurant destroyed in fire

The rooftop restaurant of a pub, which was yet to open, was destroyed in a fire in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden late Tuesday afternoon. The rooftop restaurant of The Drunk Horses Pub did not have the no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services).

Narendra Rana, a manager at the pub, acknowledged that the restaurant was yet to receive the NOC. “Our NOC is under process. In any case, we weren’t running the restaurant and pub yet. Only the staffers have been on site since it was inaugurated on May 15,” said Rana.

The fire department said that the absence of customers was the reason there was no casualty in the blaze.

Located in Rajouri Garden’s Vishal Enclave, The Drunk Horses Pub had been inaugurated on May 15 after changing its name twice in the recent years.

The fire department had received a call about the blaze around 5.20 pm and rushed four fire tenders to control the blaze. “It was a temporary structure on the roof. But by the time we reached the spot, the restaurant was nearly destroyed,” said Garg.

The police are yet to fully investigate the trigger for the blaze, but suspect that a short circuit led to the fire.

The blaze follows a more devastating fire in Arpit Palace, a hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, an incident that left 17 people dead in February

