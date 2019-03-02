Scrap dealer fights robbery attempt in Delhi, shot

A 36-year-old scrap dealer was shot dead for resisting a robbery attempt by two men in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur on Thursday evening.

Police said the robbers could not take away Rs1.75 lakh that the man was carrying. Police are yet to arrest the suspects.

According to police, they received a call around 7.40pm reporting that two men who were chasing another man on a motorcycle and have shot him while attempting to snatch his bag from him.

“When a police team reached the spot, they found that the man, Mohammad Nasim, a resident of Nangloi, had been rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Locals and witnesses told police that two masked men had approached Nasim on a motorcycle and tried to snatch the cash bag from him. When he resisted, one of them pulled out a pistol and threatened him. When Nasim tried to raise the alarm, the man shot him once. However, when locals started gathering at the spot, they sped away leaving the money bag behind,” a police officer said.

Police said they came to know from the hospital that Nasim had been declared dead on arrival. The doctors confirmed that Nasim had a gunshot injury to his chest.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said preliminary inquiry revealed that Nasim had come to Wazirpur to collect payment from a man named Piyus (single name) with whom he ran a scrap business.

“Piyush told us that Nasim had delivered scrap to him and had collected Rs1.75 lakh as payment. It was while he was returning home that he was chased by the two unidentified men. A case of murder has been registered. The CCTV footage from the crime spot is being checked to trace the vehicle used by the suspects,” the DCP said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 01:58 IST