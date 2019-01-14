Security tightened at IGI ahead of Republic Day, CISF advises flyers to arrive early

If you are planning to fly out of Delhi airport this month, reach a little earlier than usual to avoid last moment rush, the Central Industrial Security Force has advised passengers.

The CISF, which is responsible for security at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has tightened security checks at terminals, with passengers being asked to take off their coats, jackets, belts, boots or caps for detailed frisking. Officials said the security has been tightened ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Senior officers from CISF said that a significant stepping up of the existing security procedures — with multiple frisking and secondary ladder point checking — may likely cause delayed boarding for some passengers. The CISF officials said random baggage checks and frisking is also being done at the boarding areas and in the forecourt around the terminal building.

“A meeting was called to review the security for the upcoming Republic Day. Adequate measures were put in place. Armed plainclothesmen have been deployed at the airside and even inside the terminal building to maintain a hawk-like vigil. Commandos from our Quick Response Teams are also patrolling the airside and even the boundary of the airport to prevent any trespassing,” said a senior CISF officer from the airport.

The CISF also said that the stringent procedures may lead to delay in check-ins and boardings. “Passengers are randomly being asked to take-off their shoes and belts for stricter checking. The incoming flights are also being scanned by security agencies and airlines security. From lavatories to passenger seats, from the cargo belly to even the luggage compartments everything is being checked and we are leaving no stone unturned. Dogs squads are being used to sanitise the aircraft and other vehicles used at the airport,” he said.

Assistant inspector general of the CISF, Hemender Singh, confirmed the developments. “We do not want the flyers to panic at the last moment. We request them to arrive a little early,” Singh said, adding that any passenger can be asked to cooperate for a thorough frisking.

Apart from the airside security enhancement, the city side has also been covered with the deployment of additional personnel on watchtowers, extra pickets for vehicles and active movements of Quick Response Teams. Parking lots and cargo areas are also being sanitised by the bomb detection teams and dog squads.

