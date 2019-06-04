Sop or safety? Delhi residents want both

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on Monday offering ‘free rides’ to women on Delhi Metro and public buses received varied reactions from the beneficiaries. While some activists called it a “positive move” towards giving transportation options to women who can’t afford to ride the Metro or even the bus, others felt that the government needs to improve the quality of public transport infrastructure instead of giving away freebies.

Kejriwal said one of the primary reasons behind this incentive was to make public transport safer for women. However, many experts said the government should instead focus on measures such as safer last-mile connectivity options and making areas around public transport hubs well lit. Experts also reminded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of unfulfilled promises such as marshals on buses and CCTV cameras across the city.

“I don’t see how providing free passes to women will make travel safer for them. If the issue is access, then women have access now. Cities will be made safer if public transport services and public spaces in general are well lit, and stricter punishments are imposed for those making Delhi unsafe for women,” academic Madhu Vij said. She said despite her doubts the intention behind the announcement needs to be appreciated. “At least, there is noise around the issue now.”

Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Policy Research, said the logic that free travel will improve safety for women is “absurd”. She also said the AAP government was trying to influence women as vote banks right before the assembly elections. “The CM needs to explain how women will be safer? The government has done nothing to ensure women’s safety in its four-year term and is now coming up with such truncated logic,” Kumari said.

Kumari also said that over 15 lakh women commuters use buses and Metro in Delhi. A free pass, she said, will only bring more women on to the streets with no infrastructure to safely manage this crowd.

Kalpana Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO of women safety NGO Safetipin, however, welcomed the move and said this incentive was for the underprivileged women who also deserve affordable and safe public transport modes.

“It will be wrong to accuse the government of not doing anything else to ensure women’s safety. Work around lighting bus stations and improving connectivity from metro stations will all show results,” she said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 06:08 IST