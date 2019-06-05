South Delhi mayor order officials to take up ‘intensive cleaning’ of drains

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Sunita Kangda on Tuesday directed the officials to conduct “intensive cleaning” of all drains before the onset of rains. She issued instructions after finding irregularities with desilting of drains in the region during her inspection at six wards in the west zone of the SDMC. She also instructed the officials to improve sanitation situation in colonies to avoid outbreak of any disease.

Ahead of the monsoon, Kangda visited different localities under Ranhola, Vikaspuri, Hastsal, Sainik Enclave, Vikas Nagar and Baprola wards in the west zone of the municipality. During her visit she noticed that the cleanliness work of a ‘Ganda Nala’ has not yet picked up pace and also found that the drains of several localities were not cleaned.

“The mayor instructed the officers concerned to complete cleanliness of all drains before the onset of the rainy season as choked drains may become a cause of outbreak of diseases apart from water accumulation in the residential colonies,” a statement from the SDMC said.

The mayor also said that she will visit all 104 wards .

During the visit, the mayor also interacted with the residents and sought to know the other issues of residents and instructed the officials accompanying her to take immediate necessary action to solve their problems.

She also underlined the need of proper cleanliness and amenities in all SDMC schools. She asked the officers of the education department to identify deficiencies in the schools situated in these wards and rectify the shortcomings. All the three civic bodies in the national capital have started desilting of drains.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 07:07 IST