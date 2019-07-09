Special counters for senior citizens, women with infants at Delhi airport

The immigration department has set up four counters, two each at the departure and arrival halls, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-3 to help women passengers with infants and senior citizen passengers with their immigration clearance.

Officers from the airport said that the dedicated counters started functioning from July 3 onwards. The counters are located next to the business class immigration counters at the Delhi airport.

“In many instances we noticed mothers carrying infants were uncomfortable standing in long queues. Average waiting time in peak hour varies from 15 to 20 minutes. Processing time further takes 30-40 seconds at an average. Keeping in mind we have set up additional counter which are now functional. Any women, Indian or foreigner, who is travelling with their infant can avail the facility. The counters are also available for flyers aged above 65 years,” said an officer from the Delhi airport, who did not wish to be named.

The officer said that proposal was initiated after an in-house survey of the immigration functioning by a group of officers from the airport. “In a day, immigration counters at Indira Gandhi International Airport clear as many as 60,000 arriving and departing flyers. At least 5% of these are mothers with infants and flyers above the age of 65 years. Since many other foreign airports offer similar practice, we decided to start the same in order to make immigration a clearance easier for such passengers. We are receiving a good feedback,” the officer said.

The Delhi airport has a total of 69 immigration counters at the departure hall out of which 32 are dedicated for Indian flyers. The arrival hall has 92 counters, 45 for Indian passengers.

Recently, for Haj pilgrims, the airport had opened additional check-in counters as well as other special arrangements .

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 03:54 IST