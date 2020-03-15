SUV runs over, kills 7-year-old in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

delhi

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 06:14 IST

A 7-year-old girl died after being crushed under the wheels of an SUV while its driver was reversing the vehicle in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Friday, the police said. Police officials said that the SUV’s driver did not flee the accident spot. He in fact informed the police about the accident and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital in his vehicle. However, the girl could not survive. She was declared brought dead at the hospital, said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijyanta Arya said that a case was registered and the errant driver, Akash, was arrested. The vehicle was also impounded.

According to the police, the child was playing on the road outside a garage from which the car was being driven out by Aakash. He was reversing the vehicle and could not see the child. The girl came under the wheels and got crushed. Some locals saw the incident and alerted the driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle, said the officer.

“The driver helped the locals pull out the child and rushed her to a hospital. She could not survive,” the officer said, adding the child’s father is an e-rickshaw driver by profession.