These Old Delhi goats are the G.O.A.T.

delhi

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:57 IST

Tomorrow is Eid al-Adha, the annual Islamic festival. The day honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. His son was replaced with the goat by the grace of god. To celebrate the day, best sacrificial goats are offered by the Muslim community around the world. Most of the people around Delhi visit Jama Masjid, perhaps, the biggest goat market of Delhi-NCR. Sellers from across the country flock this market in the hopes of selling the goat at a good price. When we went for a round at this market, these four caught our attention:

Sherkhan is from Mewat and follows a strict diet. ( Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

Sherkhan: A goat weighing 122 Kgs priced at Rs 5 lakhs

Popularly known as Shera in the market, this goat is priced at Rs. 5 lakh. “Ye bachha Mewat se hai. Iska weight 122 kgs hai aur ye 4.4 inch ka hai,” says Momin Khan, the owner of the goat. Every year Momin visits the market to get the best price for his goats. Talking about his star goat, Shera’s diet, he says, “Ye dry fruits khata hai, apple khata gai, milk peeta hai aur ek hi baari mein kilo-kilo chara bhi kha leta hai. Hamare ilake mein iska bahot naam hai lekin iska sahi daam Dilli hi mil sakta hai.”

Sheru has a divine name inscribed on his body. ( Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

A divine touch makes this goat invaluable at Rs. 10 lakhs

This goat’s name is Sheru and, we are told that he is the blessed one. As a birthmark, he has “Allah written” on his body. “Is bakre ka daam 10 lakh hai, ye allah ka khas bakra hai! Iski body pe jaman se hi allah likha hai aur koi bhi saaf saaf ise padh sakta hai,” says Zameer Khan, the owner of the goat. Will customers pay Rs. 10 lakh for this goat? “Kyun nahi! Is bakre ki kurbani ek hi baar mein allah kubul karenge, 10 lakh to kuch bhi nahi hai! “ Sheru is one of the highest-priced goats in the market.

The owner has an official permission to sacrifice this goat. ( Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

Maulvi’s permission for the doubly blessed

This goat from Lucknow has “Allah” written on both sides of him. He is lovingly called Kalu. He is always surrounded by a huge crowd. The owner of this goat was in two minds before selling the goat because of the holy inscription: inscribed name. “Meri wife ne Lucknow ke maulvi sahab ko ek letter likha jisime usne btaya ki hae is bakre ko palne mein kitna paisa lagana padta hai, aur iske dono traf allah likha hua hai to ise kurbani ke lie bechna sahi hai ya nahi? Maulvi sahab ne hame manjuri de di aur vo documents hamare pass mein bhi hai,” says SK Khan, owner of the goat. The price of Kalu, who comes with the document stating maulvi’s permission, is ₹5 lakhs.

This goat always sits on a charpoy. ( Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

He doesn’t step down from the charpoy

This Delhi-born and brought up goat is used to living a pampered life. Since birth, he has been sitting either on a bed or a charpoy. Zaid Khan, the owner says, “Ye bed se nahi utarta. Ghar ki bakri ne hi ise janam diya tha aur ye ghar mein hi pla bda. Bachpan se hi bed ke upar ya charpoy ke upar betha rehta hai. Niche nahi beththa.” This unnamed goat is priced at ₹1,40,000.

Interact with the author at Twitter/@ruchikagarg271

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 17:53 IST