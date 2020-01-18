This new AAP candidate has assets worth ₹51 crore, but is still in second place among the richest

delhi

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:24 IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Rajkumari Dhillon filed her nomination from west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Saturday. Declaring family assets worth ₹51 crore in her affidavit before the Election Commission of India, she is the second richest AAP candidate to do so till now.

On Friday, R K Puram AAP candidate and sitting legislator Parmila Tokas declared family assets worth ₹80 crore in her affidavit.

Dhillon replaces current MLA Jagdeep Singh who on Saturday said he had quit the party and alleged “betrayal” for not being given a ticket. Dhillon was a Congress councillor from a ward in Hari Nagar and had joined AAP earlier this month.

Dhillon’s family owns land, two apartments and six vehicles, including a motorcycle, a tractor and a Jaguar sedan, the documents showed. There are no criminal cases pending against her, she declared.

Apart from Dhillon, several other AAP leaders filed their election affidavits on Saturday. They include incumbent ministers such as Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, new recruit Prahlad Sawhney, sitting legislator from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti, and first-time assembly poll contestant Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Bharti’s election documents showed that his family assets at ₹1.42 crore, of which a residential apartment owned by his wife has been evaluated at ₹1 crore. Chadha has assets worth ₹20 lakh. In 2015, he had declared total assets worth around ₹16.50 lakh.

Of the three Delhi ministers who submitted their nomination papers today, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam is the richest, with declared assets worth around ₹1.88 crore, compared to ₹69.50 lakh recorded in 2015.

Gautam is followed by food minister Imran Hussain, with assets worth ₹1.41 crore compared to ₹82 lakh in 2015. Hussain owns three SUVs and his family owns jewellery worth around ₹14.66 lakh, the documents showed. Labour minister Gopal Rai declared assets worth around ₹90 lakh compared to ₹45 lakh in 2015 – the largest chunk being an agriculture land he procured recently, the documents said.

The candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party are yet to file their nomination.