Total cases cross 600k mark, positivity rate drops to 2.46%

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:11 IST

Delhi reported 1,575 new Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the city’s tally to over 600,000. This comes on a day when Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital reached the milestone of treating 10,000 Covid-19 patients.

“Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10000 Covid +ve patients. This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet.

Of the 64,069 tests conducted, 29,441 (45.9%) were done using the RT-PCR method — the gold standard for coronavirus diagnosis. Experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

The number of tests was lower than the average the average 73,705 during the seven previous days.

The positivity rate in the city also dropped to 2.46%, which is the lowest since April 30 when a positivity rate of 2.08% was recorded. Positivity rate, the proportion of samples that test positive, indicates whether enough tests are being conducted and whether the spread of the infection in under control. Experts believe the transmission is under control if the positivity rate remains at 5% or less for two weeks in a row.

Delhi’s positivity rate has remained at 5% or less for nine days so far. This has never happened since the Delhi government started releasing data on daily number of cases reported and number of samples tested.

“The positivity rate in Delhi today is 2.46%. Since November 7, positivity rate is decreasing. In last 14 days, active case reduced to 18,753. The third wave is fading,” said Jain in a tweet.

The city also reported 61 deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the seven-day average case fatality ratio (CFR) – proportion of people who died among those who tested positive – to 2.33%. It had been 1.55% on November 18 when Delhi reported its highest toll of 131 deaths in a day. “Earlier, we saw a sudden increase in deaths because of the hazardous pollution levels in Delhi. Still, a lot of people are admitted in the hospitals. This has a lagging effect, which means that we see changes after a gap of 2-3 weeks. Now that the cases have decreased, the death rate too will eventually fall,” said Jain .