e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Traffic affected in various parts of Delhi amid rainfall

Traffic affected in various parts of Delhi amid rainfall

As per the India Meteorological Department’s update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.

delhi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:00 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.
The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.(ANI)
         

Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city.

“Waterlogging reported at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now,” informed the Delhi Police.

The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.

“Waterlogging reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway),” Delhi Police further tweeted.

“Traffic Alert: Water logging reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now,” it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In