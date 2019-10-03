Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday evening that led to flight operations being suspended at the Indira Gandhi International airport for around 30 minutes.

At least four flights were diverted when operations remained suspended between 7:56 pm to 8:22 pm at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy rains, news agency ANI reported .

There were thundershowers in many parts of south Delhi. Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from several parts of the national capital.

Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo were among airlines that tweeted warning their passengers that flight timins might be affected due to the rain.

#TravelUpdate Due to heavy rain in Delhi, arrivals/departures from Delhi may be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taSJiWX or SMS UK <flight no>to 9289228888 for updated flight status. — Vistara (@airvistara) October 3, 2019

#FlyAI: #Alert: Due to heavy downpour & resultant waterlogging in some parts of Delhi-NCR, passengers are advised to leave for the airport well in advance allowing enough travel time. — Air India (@airindiain) October 3, 2019

#TravelUpdate: Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjrw0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 3, 2019

The Met department said light rainfall and thundershowers in some parts of Delhi and NCR on October 3 and 4 following which it is likely to remain dry.

“Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Delhi and Rajasthan are largely likely to remain dry from now. The monsoon trough has now weakened. The depression over Gujarat has degenerated so showers will be limited to the eastern parts. This was one of the most prolonged monsoon with very uneven distribution of rainfall,. We are expecting monsoon to withdraw from October 12. There may be slight delay in the onset of northeast monsoon. The normal date for onset of northeast monsoon is October 20,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, Skymet Weather.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST