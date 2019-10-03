e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi

There were thundershowers in many parts of south Delhi. Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from several parts of the national capital.

delhi Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asv rains lash Delhi on Thursday, traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from several parts of city.
Asv rains lash Delhi on Thursday, traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from several parts of city. (ANI Photo )
         

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday evening that led to flight operations being suspended at the Indira Gandhi International airport for around 30 minutes.

At least four flights were diverted when operations remained suspended between 7:56 pm to 8:22 pm at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy rains, news agency ANI reported .

There were thundershowers in many parts of south Delhi. Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported from several parts of the national capital.

Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo were among airlines that tweeted warning their passengers that flight timins might be affected due to the rain.

 

 

 

The Met department said light rainfall and thundershowers in some parts of Delhi and NCR on October 3 and 4 following which it is likely to remain dry.

“Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Delhi and Rajasthan are largely likely to remain dry from now. The monsoon trough has now weakened. The depression over Gujarat has degenerated so showers will be limited to the eastern parts. This was one of the most prolonged monsoon with very uneven distribution of rainfall,. We are expecting monsoon to withdraw from October 12. There may be slight delay in the onset of northeast monsoon. The normal date for onset of northeast monsoon is October 20,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, Skymet Weather.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News