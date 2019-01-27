Trans person shot at: Man who sold guns arrested

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday who had allegedly supplied two pistols to the suspect who sexually assaulted and later shot at a transgender person in a moving car in southeast Delhi last Sunday.

The suspect arrested on Friday was identified as Nisar Khan alias Kasif from Delhi’s Nizamuddin bus terminal.

Police zeroed in on him after questioning 24-year-old Sagar alias Lampak, an alleged member of the Sunder Bhatti gang, who was arrested on Monday and is suspected to having shot at the transgender person.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that Sagar told police that he had purchased the weapon from Nisar Khan from Meerut.

“During a raid at Khan’s native village in Meerut, police found he has left for Nizamuddin bus terminal in Delhi to supply arms to some of his clients. On this we raided the identified spot in Nizamuddin on Friday and arrested him around 10:15 pm,” Biswal said.

A loaded pistol was recovered from him, police said.

According to the police, during the early hours on Sunday, a 20-year-old transgender who was offered lift from Trilokpuri to Barapullah was shot at by two men after she refused to have sex with them.

The transgender had then been pushed off the moving car near the Barapullah flyover.

Two pistols were recovered from Sagar upon his arrest. An alleged accomplice in the crime Chander Kant is currently absconding.

A police team has also been rushed to Bihar to search for the second accused Chander Kant for attacking the transgender, the officer said.

The deputy commissioner of police said they are trying to identify people to whom Khan has supplied weapons in the past.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:54 IST