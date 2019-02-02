Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghan-Pak border

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan- Pakistan border.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the tremors in Delhi- NCR took place at around 5.34 pm.

The tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted for 40-50 seconds, the official said.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 19:37 IST