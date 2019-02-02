 Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghan-Pak border
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghan-Pak border

IMD officials say the tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted for 40-50 seconds.

Officials said the tremors in Delhi- NCR took place at around 5.34 pm.(Representative image)

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan- Pakistan border.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the tremors in Delhi- NCR took place at around 5.34 pm.

The tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted for 40-50 seconds, the official said.

