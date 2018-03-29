Two Delhi cops among arrested for Ghaziabad gold heist, were in uniform during crime

Four people, including two Delhi police personnel, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly looting 10kg gold from employees of a Mumbai-based gold company in Ghaziabad earlier this month.

Confirming the development, Ghaziabad superintendent of police (city) Akash Tomar said two assistant sub inspectors of the Delhi police are among the arrested. Further details are awaited.

The gang of four, posing as police personnel, waylaid their victims in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area and snatched two bags containing the gold around 10.30pm on March 18.

Two of the accused were in police uniform, when they allegedly committed the crime.

The four victims were returning from Meerut after a business trip.

The miscreants also thrashed the employees of the company, the Union Chains and Jewellers Pvt Ltd, and threatened to kill them in “encounter.”

The employees later lodged an FIR over the incident. Several police teams, including a team from the crime branch, were roped in to crack the case.