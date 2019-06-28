Two employees of Kherki Daula toll plaza dragged on car bonnet

Police arrested two residents of Rampura village for attempt to murder after they allegedly dragged two Kherki Daula toll plaza employees, including a senior official, on the bonnet of their car for about 500 metres on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Gopi Ram and Tushar alias Tinku, aged 24 years and 19 years. Their car, a Honda City, has been seized by the police. “Two men have been arrested. They are from Rampura (about 12.5km from the city). Investigation is underway,” said Kuldeep, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station.

The two men have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code. The duo will be presented in court on Friday, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for city police.

A complaint was lodged by Kripal Singh, an official of Skylark, a private company that manages the toll plaza, at Kherki Daula police station after the incident occurred at 11.56am. The employees reportedly sustained injuries in their legs and were admitted to a nearby hospital. “They are now stable,” said Amit Singh, toll plaza manager.

“The two men inside the car did not show any ID card, but they said they were residents of Rampura. One of the men got out of the car and opened the boom barrier by hand. When they tried to speed away, our employees tried to stop them. It was then that the two employees got carried on the bonnet for almost 500 metres,” said Singh.

CCTV footage from the plaza shows two men in a black Honda City car drive up on lane number 19. One of them got out of the car and lifted the boom barrier to let the car through. On noticing this, an official of the toll plaza stepped in to stop the men. Another lane attendant also rushed to stop the car. They are then driven away on the bonnet.

Singh added that though Rampura village is exempted from paying toll, the car registered from Kanhai village did not fall under the exemption.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 03:05 IST