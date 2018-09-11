Two killed as car crashes into divider near Delhi’s Akshardham temple

Two persons were killed and two others were injured when their car crashed into a road divider near Akshardham flyover on Monday morning. Police said the driver lost control over the vehicle after a tyre burst.

Police said that the four men were heading towards Ghazipur in a Hyundai i10 car at around 6 am on Monday on the accident happened. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had a tyre burst because of which Mohammad Shamim, who was driving the i10 car, lost control and rammed a divider.

Passersby who saw the accident informed the police control room. Eyewitnesses told police that the vehicle was speeding and dragged for at least 50 metres after hitting the divider.

“Shamim,52, a resident of Sadar Bazar, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. He was the owner of the car. There were three others in the car — Mohammad Shahabuddin, Mohammad Arish and Sadakin. Shammim was declared brought dead. Shahabuddin,60, died during treatment,” said a police officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Deputy commissioner of police (east), Pankaj Kumar Singh, said all the four victims work at the meat market in Ghazipur.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 03:59 IST