e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Two pose as accident victims to snatch gold chain from elderly woman who gave them first aid

The woman, who identified herself by her first name, Prakashi, said the snatchers pushed her to the ground and she suffered a bruise to her neck.

delhi Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two men snatched a 60-year-old woman’s gold chain in New Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.
Two men snatched a 60-year-old woman’s gold chain in New Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.
         

Posing as accident victims, two men sought first aid from a 60-year-old woman and then pretended to touch her feet before allegedly snatching her gold chain outside her relative’s home in north-east Delhi’s Ashok Nagar on Saturday.

The woman, who identified herself by her first name, Prakashi, said the snatchers pushed her to the ground and she suffered a bruise to her neck.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested the two suspects hours later from Khajuri Khas, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), , Ved Prakash Surya, said.

“We recovered five gold chains including the one allegedly snatched from the elderly woman in Ashok Nagar. The men were also found to be carrying a pistol and three bullets,” DCP Surya added.

The police identified the arrested men as Nazim and Akram(single names). The DCP said the suspects were notorious robbers who have been active for the last three years.

Prakashi, a widow, is a homemaker and lives with her children in Ashok Nagar. The alleged incident happened when she was visiting her cousin in the same neighbourhood. “It was around 2.30 pm when my cousin and I were sitting outside the house when two men parked their motorcycle nearby and approached us,” Prakashi said.

“They said they had just met with an accident. One of them showed me an injured finger and requested me to fetch some turmeric to apply on it. Over the next few minutes, I applied turmeric on his wounds, offered him water and made the two men sit with us,” she added.

During the 30 minutes that the men sat there, they spoke over the phone in a language that Prakashi did not understand. “All through, I kept comforting the men and kept enquiring if they felt any better,” she said.

The elderly woman added that when it was time for the men to leave, one of them brought their motorcycle closer, which later turned out to be an act to facilitate a quick escape. “The man I had just treated said he wanted to thank me by touching my feet. But the moment he bent down, he pushed me to the ground and snatched my gold chain. The snatchers then escaped on their motorcycle,” Prakashi said.

The DCP said the questioning of the suspects revealed that the injury shown by one of them was an old one. They had passed it off as a result of a fresh accident to pull off the alleged snatching.

Suffering from poor eyesight, Prakashi said she could not register the appearance of the men properly, but her cousin recalled their faces. Later, the cousin identified the suspects at an identification parade.

The DCP said that a case of robbery was subsequently registered at Jyoti Nagar police station.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:16 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News