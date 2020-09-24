Umar Khalid sent to Tihar till October 22

delhi

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:58 IST

A Delhi court on Thursday sent former JNU student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 in connection with his alleged role in orchestrating the north-east Delhi riots, after he was produced in court through video conferencing .

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat sent Khalid to Tihar jail after special public prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that they did not need his custody anymore. During the proceedings, the court asked the jail superintendent to take all measures to ensure Khalid’s safety and security, after his counsel Trideep Pais’ request.

On September 14, the court had sent Khalid to the custody of Delhi police’s special cell for 10 days, after the agency had alleged that he had hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate riots in Delhi during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, appearing for the police, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court they have moved the application seeking judicial remand of Khalid.

Representing Khalid, his counsel Pais made certain requests to the court, including the permission to allow his client to keep his spectacles and ensuring the safety of his client. He cited the example of an earlier sedition case where Khalid had been kept in the Mother Teresa ward of Tihar Prison Complex after his arrest because of concerns about his safety.

The court asked Pais to file an application in this regard and said that it would pass appropriate orders at a later date. During the proceedings, Khalid sought permission of the judge to make certain requests and submissions.

He told the court that during his 10-day custody, he had not signed any document or any statements. He requested that before he is taken to prison, he be allowed to meet his parents. He also said that he is reading a book and he be allowed to carry the same in jail.

The judge asked his counsel to file an application, where it would consider the request.

Special public prosecutor Prasad said police will allow Khalid’s family members to meet him provided they reach within time as he has to be taken for medical examination and thereafter they will send the accused to judicial custody.

Later, his father in a tweet said that Khalid’s mother, youngest sister, Sarah, and he met Khalid at special cell on Thursday for around 40 minutes, before his judicial custody.

“Umar’s mother, youngest sister, Sarah and I met him at Special Cell today for around 40 minutes before his judicial custody. Umar was cheerful, healthy and comfortable. He conveyed his regards and greetings to all his well-wishers and supporters,” his father Illyas SQR tweeted.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Khalid booking him under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and others.