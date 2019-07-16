Use drones to identify water logging sites: Delhi high court

The Delhi High Court Monday suggested using drones to identify water logging sites to fight traffic snarls in the national capital during the monsoon.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh also said that a control room should be set up for dispensing quick information on traffic jams and water logging so that action could be taken in the shortest time span.

“This we say, so that the department can look into this aspect and consider rain water harvesting near those sites, where there is clogging and collection of water,” the bench said. “This would serve two purposes as the area would stand clear of water logging and the collection of water would help raise the underground level...” The bench directed the Delhi government to file a status report before July 24.

The court was hearing a plea it had initiated itself on the issue of waterlogging.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 05:17 IST