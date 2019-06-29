Waste-to-Wonder replica at Punjabi Bagh

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is looking for funds to the tune of ₹24 crore to build a ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ at Punjabi Bagh area in west Delhi, where replicas of famous monuments from different Indian states and Union Territories will be created out of scrap metal waste.

“Due to paucity of funds, we are not being able to make any progress on the project. We are in contact with some private companies to grant us money under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) heads and various other possible resources,” said Sunita Kangra, mayor of South Delhi Municipal corporation.

“Scrap metal from our municipal stores will be used for building the monuments on line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to create wealth from waste,” leader of house, SDMC, Kamaljeet Sehrawat said.

The Bharat Darshan Park is planned on the lines of south Delhi’s Waste-to-Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan, which has attracted lakhs of visitors so far. The park at Sarai Kale Khan has replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World — Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, Rome’s Colosseum and the Statue of Liberty.

The ‘Bharat Darshan Park’, onn the other hand, will have replicas of monuments from across India like the Charminar in Hyderabad, the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Victoria Memorial in Bengal and Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh, among others.

“The park, once built, will aim to display the concept of unity in diversity through different icons of India,” said Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman of south corporation. “It will be developed in an area of around 12 acre and we are finalizing a location in Punjabi Bagh,” he added.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 04:32 IST