Weekend record in Delhi: 5,000 plus new cases

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:06 IST

The Capital reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, fewer than 6,500 cases for the first time in six days. However, this drop comes after fewer people were tested for the infection on Sunday, when only 39,115 tests were conducted, as compared to an average 56,298 tests conducted each day during the week.

To add to concerns, despite the drop in testing, the test positivity rate remained above 12%.

Monday’s tally was the highest number of cases reported after a weekend, which usually see a drop in testing, and cases.

Delhi also reported 71 deaths due to the infection in Monday’s health bulletin, tipping the total toll of the pandemic in the city over 7,000.

So far, 7,060 people have died of the infection in the city since the first case in the city was reported on March 2 and the first death on March 13.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) – proportion of deaths among those who test positive for the infection – has been on the decline despite the recent increase in the number of deaths. Over 65 persons died of the infection each day on an average this week as compared to 42 people the week before, and 39 people the week before.

The average CFR has gone down from 1.81% to 1.59% during the three-week period.

“We are reporting more cases and hence there has been an increase in the number of deaths. However, if you look at the death rate it has come down to 1.59%, which is similar to the national average. Earlier it used to be 1% higher than national average. In fact, the ten-day death rate is 0.95% and even the WHO says that less than 1% deaths is good,” said Jain.

What is concerning is that despite the drop in the absolute number of cases, the positivity rate -- the number of samples that return positive among the total tested — remained high.

Positivity rate is and depicts the rate of transmission of the infection in a region. Delhi’s average positivity rate remained at 12.6% this week, up from 10.3% the week before, and 7.18% the week before that – showing the increase in transmission.

“This means that more and more people are getting infected and that the transmission of the infection is on in Delhi. Chances are more infections would be reported in the coming days with a huge chunk of population still susceptible to the novel disease. The positivity rate too is likely to keep on increasing if the government focuses on targeted testing of contacts and those most at risk of getting the infection,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology and infectious diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that at least 20 to 30% of the total tests conducted were done in a targeted manner at market places, crowded areas, ISBTs, and railway stations.

“To reduce the numbers, the interaction of the people needs to be reduced. The government does not want to impose another lockdown for economic reasons, but there needs to be certain curbs like the number of people allowed at wedding and funerals could be cut down, the timings for bars and restaurants can be reduced,” said Dr Kant.