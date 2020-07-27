e-paper
Woman, infant killed in wall collapse in southwest Delhi

Woman, infant killed in wall collapse in southwest Delhi

The woman, along with her baby, husband and sister were inside their shanty when it started raining heavily, police said. The water started seeping in through the walls and suddenly, a wall of an adjacent house collapsed on their shanty and the woman, her son and sister got trapped under it, they said.

delhi Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The deceased, Kari Sardar (25) and her son Mahabur, hailed from West Bengal, police said. 
         

A woman and her seven-month-old son died after a wall of an adjacent house collapsed on their shanty in southwest Delhi’s Palam Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday noon. The deceased, Kari Sardar (25) and her son Mahabur, hailed from West Bengal, they said. 

The water started seeping in through the walls and suddenly, a wall of an adjacent house collapsed on their shanty and the woman, her son and sister got trapped under it, they said.

Later, with the help of neighbours, her husband Sabijudeen, who works as a waste picker, pulled them out from the debris.

Both the woman and her son were found unconscious, while her sister suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to a nearby hospital, where the mother and son duo was declared brought dead, police said.

On the complaint of her husband, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter was being investigated, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, he alleged that the house adjacent to their shanty was not stable and he had informed the landlord about the same, police said.

