Bal Bharati Public School Delhi presents its annual play Duvidha

delhi

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:43 IST

Annual Play

The Dramatics Club of Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg, presented the annual play, Duvidha based on a Rajasthani folk tale, scripted by writer Padma Shri Vijaydan Detha, who was also a nominee for Nobel Prize for Literature. The occasion was graced by eminent playwright Asif Ali Haider Khan as the chief guest and Sangam Pandey, a senior theatre critic and media personality was the guest of honour. Referring to drama as “live art”, Khan said theatre was an amalgamation of all creative and performing arts. He lauded the excellent coordination and discipline among the different actors which contributed to the overall excellence of the performance. Pandey praised the school for providing a platform to students to give expression to their creativity in theatrical skills as drama, he said, is a tool for promoting overall learning. The play marked the eighth annual drama which has been produced by the Dramatics Club that believes in the role of theatre in education. The performance was the concluding show in the series of presentations that were showcased for all students from Class 4 onward. The captivating presentation that involved more than 100 students from Classes 5 to 11 focussed on gender issues and the independence and empowerment of women. The presentation was enriched with dances and colours that characterise Rajasthani folklore. The audience included the distinguished LR Channa, president, Child Education Society (CES) and the erudite Suraj Prakash, director, Bal Bharati Teacher Training Institute; members of the PTA and alumni; parents of participating students and Literary Club members; teachers and students of other schools; and the staff members. Anju Arora, TGT Hindi proposed the vote of thanks. She focused on the support rendered by the school management and the guidance of the principal. She appreciated the efforts and teamwork of the entire group and the support of the parents.

Investiture Ceremony

Bhai Joga Singh Public School, Faiz Road, conducted an investiture ceremony.

Principal Jaspreet Kaur Bajaj and vice-principals Poonam Chetal and Daljeet Kaur pinned badges and handed over sashes to the young leaders. Head boy Rahul Gupta, head girl Tarandeep Kaur, vice head boy Araaf Ali and vice head girl Jaspreet Kaur Bilku took oaths to perform their duties with diligence. Oaths were also taken by sports captain Saurav Sharma, activity incharge Shivani Arora and discipline incharges Kunal Dua and Yashita Puri. School secretary Sardar Paramjit Singh and manager Sardar Tanjit Singh Ghai motivated the students to take the school to greater heights. The principal congratulated members of prefectorial team and advised them to be an inspiration for other students.

Investiture Ceremony

Shiksha Bharati Global School, Sec-8, Dwarka, held an investiture ceremony for the session. Principal Dr PK Pandia welcomed chief guest Dr Amar Nath Amar, programme officer, Doordarshan; Ramesh Kumari Bhardwaj, chairperson; Devendra Singh, director; Nistha Bhardwaj and other dignitaries. Ramesh Kumari Bhardwaj congratulated members of the school council and said the investiture ceremony is an initial step in grooming future leaders. These students will turn out to be leaders of society in times to come. Nistha Bhardwaj also addressed the gathering. Dr Pandia said the student council and house portfolios were selected through a multi-layered screening procedure. The chief guest conferred the council members with badges and congratulated members of the council. The council was administered the oath of service to the school and society. The audience also witnessed a dance performance. Students who have secured positions in the interschool competitions were felicitated. Ramesh Kumari Bhardwaj proposed the vote of thanks.

Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Hari Nagar

Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Hari Nagar, hosted a workshop for Shishu Vatika teachers, primary teachers, physical educators and music teachers. The objective was to help the teachers improve their skills.

Self-development is a lifelong process. It is a way for people to assess their skills and qualities considering their aim in life and set goals in order to maximise their potential. Keeping this in mind, Samarth Shiksha Samiti organises a seven-day seminar every year for teachers. Every day the sessions began with warm up exercises and yoga which was followed by Saraswati Vandana. Resource persons shared their experiences and insights with the teachers. For primary classes, subject wise sessions were held. Teachers discussed ways of teaching, making audio-visual teaching aids, presenting lessons through PPT, making question paper, dealing with problem children and ways to score better marks. Various brain development exercises were also taught. The workshops were held under the guidance of principal Madhu Gupta and headmistress Alka Chopra.

Young Director Workshop

Ryan International School, Greater Noida conducted Young Director Workshop. Students from Classes 7 to 12 participated in this workshop. Shibani Sharma from ICEPLEX, Ryan Studio, Mumbai briefed students about movie making, editing, various camera handling tips and technique. Students were taught how to create short movies. She also informed students about upcoming event , the IAFA awards. Students from all over India participate in it with their videos. She also discussed the different categories in which students can prepare videos. A media kit including a Gorilla pod (flexible tripod) and clamp, 3 add on lenses, a stylus multi-purpose pen and a course hand book for future reference was given to each student. Various activities were conducted to explain camera handling tips and the winners were given prizes. All students received a participating certificate with a media kit.

Class Day

St Mary’s School, Dwarka, celebrated Class Day of Std 4 with enthusiasm and elan.

The students presented the musical Pinocchio. The programme began by invoking God’s blessings with a rendition of Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam. This was followed by the performance of the musical play and amalgamation of dance performances. Dr Meenakshi Munshi, adviser and scientist in the Bio technology department of government of India, graced the occasion. She emphasised on the holistic development of students. The chief guest applauded the performance of the students and appreciated their endeavour. Headmistress Nisha Batra addressed the gathering and appreciated the students and their teachers for their hard work and dedication. The audience was fascinated by the performance. The programme ended with the school song.

Mass Tree Plantation Drive

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, conducted a mass tree plantation drive to create awareness and help students understand the importance of cleaner and greener environment.

The school received saplings from Birla Mandir Nursery at no cost for the plantation drive. Students of Classes 6 to 8 planted over 80 saplings. The varieties planted at the drive included jamun, peepal, banyan, mehendi, kaniyar, and champa. Care was taken that no tree was planted improperly. This drive added to the strength of 50 trees and 100 shrubs which are already present in the school. Delhi’s green cover at present stands at 20.6%, which can be increased significantly with similar plantation drives. The young champions understood that Delhi’s future is dependent on activities that we undertake today to make city pollution free and green.

Zonal Science Exhibition

The talented students of Guru Tegh Bahadur 3rd Centenary Public School, Mansarover Garden, shone in the Zonal Science Exhibition held at SKV, West Patel Nagar.

The model Strong Room on the theme industrial development prepared by Karandeep Singh of Class 12 and Banmeet Singh of Class 9 bagged the first prize. Harjot Singh and Simarjot Singh of Class 11 also bagged the first prize for their model Tech on Road on the theme transport and communication.

In Mathematical Modelling and Educational Games, Kishneet Kaur and Lavi Sharma of Class 9D did the school proud by winning the second prize.

Science Month

Pragati Public School, Dwarka, celebrated Science Month or the Month of Scientific Temper to make students realise that science is fun.

Under the guidance of the science faculty, students participated in a plethora of activities during the month. A number of activities were organised for primary class students such as Mask Making, Role play on celestial bodies, Memory game, Know your laboratories and Role play on lab equipment. The middle and secondary school students took part in activities like science quiz, Ignited Minds, model making and road safety. A special assembly was conducted on achievements in the field of science. Movies sensitised students about the environment. The students also visited National Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Metro Museum and Bal Bhawan during the science month. The display boards of the school carried information in the form of charts and quotations. The students enjoyed the activities. Principal Geeta Kapur appreciated the efforts of the students and the teachers.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 12:42 IST