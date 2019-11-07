Salwan Public school in Delhi organises Model United Nations conference.

delhi

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:51 IST

Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, hosted the third edition of the Model United Nations Conference titled SAMUN 2019.

The event was intended to educate students about public speaking, debate, diplomacy, problem-solving, writing, and teamwork. About 230 students from 15 schools in Delhi-NCR attended this conference. They discussed the rights of media professionals, death penalty and Pulwama attack.

Principal Seema Malik and vice principal Bhawna Puri were present at the opening ceremony which began at 9 am. Students presented a scintillating Sufi dance. The principal motivated the participants with her words of wisdom. SAMUN 2019 secretary general Vaibhav Chitkara declared the conference open.

Present at the closing ceremony were Vivekanand College principal Dr Nandrajog and the principal and the vice principal. The chief guest addressed the delegates. The chief guest, director, principal and vice principal gave away the prizes to the outstanding achievers. The trophies for the Best School Delegation were lifted by Salwan Public School Gurugram and Salwan Public School Mayur Vihar.