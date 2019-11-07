e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Salwan Public school in Delhi organises Model United Nations conference

Model United Nations conference was intended to develop debating and writing skills.

delhi Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salwan Public school in Delhi organises Model United Nations conference.
Salwan Public school in Delhi organises Model United Nations conference.(HT )
         

Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, hosted the third edition of the Model United Nations Conference titled SAMUN 2019.

The event was intended to educate students about public speaking, debate, diplomacy, problem-solving, writing, and teamwork. About 230 students from 15 schools in Delhi-NCR attended this conference. They discussed the rights of media professionals, death penalty and Pulwama attack.

Principal Seema Malik and vice principal Bhawna Puri were present at the opening ceremony which began at 9 am. Students presented a scintillating Sufi dance. The principal motivated the participants with her words of wisdom. SAMUN 2019 secretary general Vaibhav Chitkara declared the conference open.

Present at the closing ceremony were Vivekanand College principal Dr Nandrajog and the principal and the vice principal. The chief guest addressed the delegates. The chief guest, director, principal and vice principal gave away the prizes to the outstanding achievers. The trophies for the Best School Delegation were lifted by Salwan Public School Gurugram and Salwan Public School Mayur Vihar.

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News