e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Ayodhya: The SC verdict could bring an end to a long and bitter dispute

By amicably executing the SC’s order, the country will only be displaying its famed tolerance.

editorials Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:57 IST

Hindustan Times
Rapid Action Force (RPF) and Uttar Pradesh Police personnel patrol a street in Ayodhya on November 6, 2019
Rapid Action Force (RPF) and Uttar Pradesh Police personnel patrol a street in Ayodhya on November 6, 2019(AFP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have done the right thing by appealing to all communities to maintain peace as the historical verdict on Ayodhya title suit draws closer. Not only has the PM asked his ministers to refrain from making any statements on the verdict, the BJP has issued a code of conduct for its office bearers. Now that the PM, often criticised for his silence when those in his party have made inflammatory statements, has made his stand clear, the Opposition would do well to follow suit and restrain the hotheads within its ranks. It is everyone’s duty, whether in power or out of it, to maintain the peace. In this context, the manner in which Muslim clerics have asked their community to accept the verdict, whichever way it goes, is welcome. The PM’s appeal assumes all the more significance as the governments in both Uttar Pradesh as well as the Centre are led by the BJP, which has been at the forefront of the Ram temple movement. Indeed, for years now, the BJP’s poll manifestos have mentioned the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The appeals for restraint have obviously been prompted, keeping in mind the violence of the early 1990s when frenzied crowds would gather at Ayodha on all landmark dates related to the issue. These included the laying of the foundation for the temple in 1989 and the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. This time around, the BJP-VHP-RSS combine has not issued any call to its workers to reach the temple city. Hindu religious leaders have also stayed away from making any statements and have, instead, sent out letters telling the faithful to avoid any form of celebration should the verdict go their way. The history of the disputed site has seen deep divisions between Hindus and Muslims. The first suit in the case was filed on January 19, 1885. Since then, until a possible resolution of the dispute this month, the legal case over the ownership of the disputed site has seen many twists and turns, few peaceful.

In September 2010, when the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court delivered a split verdict in the Ayodhya title suit, the losing party had the option of moving the higher courts. The apex court’s judgment is considered final though the losing party can still go on appeal.

By amicably executing the Supreme Court’s order, the country will only be displaying its famed tolerance. Governments, political parties and the people must respect the apex court verdict on an issue that they themselves could not resolve all these years.

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Opinion