For both Trump and Democrats, the real goal is the 2020 polls

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:03 IST

President Donald Trump has become the third United States (US) president to be impeached, but will not become the first to be expelled from office. The lower house of the US Congress voted to impeach the president. The process will now move to the Senate where a further round of hearings and another vote will complete the process.

The importance of the impeachment lies in its impact on Mr Trump’s re-election bid in next year’s US presidential elections. The answer remains unclear, but it seems it will be about reinforcing existing voter trends rather than creating new ones. Opinion polls suggest that Mr Trump continues to remain popular among his own base, who see him as a victim. On the other side, the Opposition’s plan has been to use the attacks on Mr Trump to woo independent voters; undermine the administration; and mobilise its own base.

Even though the case against Mr Trump is substantial, all the players concerned are making their choices based on party affiliations. The Senate is more than likely to give the president a clean chit next month and the US polity will reorient back to the election campaign. Mr Trump’s future now depends on the spring’s economic growth figures, a handful of midwestern states and the choice of the Democratic candidate.