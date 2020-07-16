e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Looking at the big picture, finally | HT Editorial

Looking at the big picture, finally | HT Editorial

Common concerns are driving the EU-India convergence. But it needs work

editorials Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:07 IST
Hindustan Times
The Europeans remain suspicious and ill-informed about the philosophy of the Narendra Modi government
The Europeans remain suspicious and ill-informed about the philosophy of the Narendra Modi government(PTI)
         

India and the European Union (EU) have had a relationship based on common values — but not much else. The recent summit is the latest step in a 21st century reset. Common concerns about the United States’ (US) destructive unilateralism and China’s aggressive imperialism are forcing Brussels and New Delhi to look at the big picture. The new convergence is about working together on multilateral problems. The climate crisis tops the list but preserving international institutions and the security of the high seas and cyberspace also figure. The EU has put aside its tendency of preaching to India about human rights. Both sides have lowered ambitions regarding trade and investment negotiations. As the world order gets shakier, India and the EU have sensibly decided to worry about the big picture.

Even here, moving forward will require a lot of concerted effort. The EU struggles to take common positions on sensitive geopolitical issues. Preference for Chinese profits over principles by Germany and other governments means Europe is all over the place when it comes to Beijing. The Europeans remain suspicious and ill-informed about the philosophy of the Narendra Modi government. New Delhi is more excited about future relations with Brexit Britain than it is with Brussels. The relationship needs a core focus, one that works at many different policy levels and has a good chance of generating results. The obvious answer to this is climate and that is where the two sides must concentrate their energies.

tags
top news
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
‘Presumptuous’: What Sachin Pilot’s petition in court says about Ashok Gehlot
‘Presumptuous’: What Sachin Pilot’s petition in court says about Ashok Gehlot
India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh
India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot | Opinion
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot | Opinion
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In