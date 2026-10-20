A recent history of India's petroleum trade | Number Theory

What the Ukraine war did was a rejig in fossil fuel supplies without really changing overall trade

The Russia-Ukraine war did disrupt energy markets in the world. But the disruption was more a rejigging of trading lines than a squeeze on overall trade. Data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) shows this clearly. Overall export of crude oil by major exporters did not really change after the Ukraine war. What happened was countries changing their trading partners; Europe shifting away from Russia and countries such as India and China increasing their Russian purchases. To be sure, India also helped European countries outsource their guilt, by selling them refined petroleum products, part of which must have come from India’s imports of Russian crude.