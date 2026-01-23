More babies are born in UP and Bihar than perhaps all of China | Number Theory

According to the United Nation’s population projections, India replaced China as the most populous country in the world in mid-2022. While UN projections expect India’s population to peak in 2061, China’s has already peaked and 2025 was the fourth consecutive year of decline in its population according to their official data released on January 19. As is to be expected, the key driver of China’s declining population is falling births. If China’s official numbers and India’s official projections were to be compared, just Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together now have more births than all of China, even though the population of the two Indian states taken together is just 26% of China’s 1.41 billion. Here is what the numbers show.

