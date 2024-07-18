 Number Theory: Against a decade ago, are Indian kids eating better? - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Against a decade ago, are Indian kids eating better?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Jul 18, 2024 08:36 AM IST

This is the last of a two-part series on share of Indians who eat 3 meals a day. The first part looked at the share of overall population eating 3 meals a day.

The first of this two-part series looked at the share of Indians who ate three meals a day in 2022-23 and found this number to be higher among the rich. This number had also improved compared to what it was in 2011-12. The final part of this series will analyse unit level data from the 2011-12 and 2022-23 consumer expenditure surveys to look at what has happened to the share of children who eat three meals a day. Because nutrition plays a critical role in developing physical and mental capabilities at a young age, this is an extremely important question.

For representational purposes only.(Shutterstock)
For representational purposes only.(Shutterstock)
Number Theory: Against a decade ago, are Indian kids eating better?
