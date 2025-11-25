Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Politics in India’s Muslim dominated ACs – 1 | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 08:30 am IST

.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) becoming the party with the largest number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar has raised serious questions on the ability of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to retain its Muslim-Yadav or MY support base in the state. The AIMIM on its part, made an issue of the RJD enjoying the support of Muslims but giving little to the community in terms of a share in power. The Bihar developments raise a larger question about Muslims and Indian politics. Has the nature of representation in assembly constituencies (ACs) which have a higher-than-average share of Muslims in India changed in the recent past? This two-part data journalism series will try to answer this question. The first part will give an idea about the number of ACs in India by their share of Muslim population and the second will look at the changes in their party-wise representation.

Muslim organisations during a protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ludhiana.(HT Photo)
Muslim organisations during a protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ludhiana.(HT Photo)
Politics in India’s Muslim dominated ACs – 1
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Politics in India’s Muslim dominated ACs – 1 | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On