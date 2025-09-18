Understanding India's manufacturing challenge | Number Theory
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 01:32 am IST
Kickstarting manufacturing has been a long-standing goal of India’s economic policy. The recent surge in protectionism in economies, especially the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration have given the challenge a new dimension. This 3-part series will explain India’s manufacturing challenge from a holistic perspective by situating Indian manufacturing in international, sub-national, and sector-wise (formal and informal) contexts.
Manufacturing’s contribution to India’s economic growth has remained steady over time
