12-year-old set to become youngest in Manipur to appear for Class 10 board exam

Issac Paullungmuan, a student of Mount Olive School in Churachandpur district, would be sitting for his High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) in 2020.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Imphal
Isaac standing in front of his village school in Manipur's Churachandpur district.
A 12-year-old boy, with an IQ score of 141, is set to become the youngest in Manipur to appear for Class X board examination, an official said here.

Issac Paullungmuan, a student of Mount Olive School in Churachandpur district, would be sitting for his High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) in 2020.

He had to undergo a psychology test to get a government approval for appearing in the board exam, the official explained.

A statement issued by Chithung Mary Thomas, the secretary of Board of Secondary Education in Manipur, said existing regulations mandate that students below 15 would not be allowed to sit for Class 10 board exam, but an exception was made for Paullungmuan as it was a “special case”.

The 12-year-old’s father, Genkholien Vaiphei, who is also one of the founders of Mount Olive School, said officials had initially suggested him to change the boy’s age to 15.

“I submitted an application to the director of education (school) to allow my son to appear for HSLC exam, 2020, using his actual date of birth. The matter was then forwarded to Commissioner of Education (school) for further discussion,” Vaiphei said.

The education commissioner, on his part, requested the Clinical Psychology of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, to conduct a test on the boy, he said.

Paullungmuan’s results showed that he had an IQ level of 141 and a mental age of 17 years and 5 months, following which the government approved his case, Vaiphei added.

Happy that he had been given permission to appear for Class 10 board exam, the 12-year-old told PTI that he wanted to set another record by becoming the youngest IAS officer in the country.

“I hope to do well in my exam. English and Social Sciences are my favourite subject. I am waiting to become the youngest IAS officer in the country,” he added.

