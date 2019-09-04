16 Kendriya Vidyalaya students to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

education

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:30 IST

Sixteen students from Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have been selected through an online space quiz conducted by ISRO to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7. A total of 150,279 students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas had participated in the online space quiz conducted by ISRO recently.

The names of the selected students and their Vidyalayas are:

Nishchal Badaya, KV SAC AHMEDABAD

Anushka Agrawal, KV NO1 AHMEDABAD

Zishaan Sanjeeb, Class X, KV No.1 Jalhalli, Bengaluru

Kanishka Gupta, Class VIII, KV ITBP Karera (Madhya Pradesh)

Akshat, KV 3 BRD Chandigarh

Manogya Singh, Class-IX, KV No. 2 Delhi Cantt.

Beevi Nafarasath Nidha, Class X, KV Kavarathi (Lakshadweep)

Devleena Hazarika,Class VIII, KV ONGC Jorhat (Assam)

Km. Garima Sharma, Class IX, KV Churu (Rajasthan)

Aujasava, Class IX, KV Bantalab (J&K)

Yash Gupta, Class-X, KV NHPC-Singtam, Sikkim

Shrijal Chandrakar, Class IX, KV Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh)

Anya Singh,Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mizoram University, Aizawl

Avipsa Pati,Kendriya Vidyalaya, NEHU, Shillong

Km. Sony Nongmaithem, Class-X, KV Loktak (Manipur)

Km. Tejashwini, Class VIII, KV NERIST (Arunachal Pradesh)

The ISRO had conducted a ‘Space Quiz’ for students from the eighth to the tenth standard. The child with the most number of correct answers in 10 minutes emerged the winner.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry had written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards to encourage the children to participate in the quiz. It was conducted to promote awareness among children about India’s ambitious space programme.

The landing of Chandrayaan-2 is expected to make India the fourth nation in the world, along with the USA, USSR and China, to land on the moon.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 11:29 IST