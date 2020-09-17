e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 180 students get job offers at AMU online fair

180 students get job offers at AMU online fair

Speaking to ANI, Saad Hameed, training and placement officer of the university said that around 23 companies took part in the event and that the highest job offer this year was of Rs 10,00,000.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Aligarh
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)
         

As many 180 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) got job offers from different companies at the varsity’s online job fair with the highest offer being a Rs 10 lakh per annum package.

Speaking to ANI, Saad Hameed, training and placement officer of the university said that around 23 companies took part in the event and that the highest job offer this year was of Rs 10,00,000.

“This was our first online job fair due to the pandemic. Around 23 firms took part in it. There were 180 job offers in different courses. While Rs 10,00,000 package was the highest, several students got Rs 6,00,000package. We had prepared our students before interviews, which proved fruitful.”

Arbab Ahmed, a student said, “I got job offers from three companies including BYJU’s. They have offered me Rs 10,00,000 package. I got all offers through the university. I am thankful that at a time when people are not getting jobs and businesses are affected, I got these offers.

“ I did a Bachelor of Commerce from here. The AMU organised a job fair which began on August 10. I had also applied to BYJU’S and got a Rs 10,00,000 job offer. There were four rounds of interviews by the company,” added Harpreet Kaur, another student.

tags
top news
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In