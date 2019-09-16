3,000 BBMKU students in Dhanbad won’t get govt scholarship this year again

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:04 IST

Over 3000 scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward class (OBC) post graduate students of Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University (BBMKU) may miss the post matric scholarship, provided by the government, in second successive year as their departments are not registered with E- Kalyan Portal of the state government.

On the basis of E- Kalyan portal list, Jharkhand government sends scholarship money to SC/ST and OBC students of the state in their bank accounts.

Since PG departments of the university are not registered with E-Kalyan portal, applications of the students are rejected. Last date of filing application in E-Kalyan portal is September 24, but the university authorities have yet to initiate steps to get the PG departments registered with the portal. BBMKU dean of students welfare (DSW) Dr LB Singh admitted that the departments are not registered with the government.

“University would send letter tomorrow (Monday) and try to get it done as soon as possible so that students are not deprived from it”, he said.

Student unions have held university authorities responsible for the lapses. “Had university authorities been careful about the future of SC, ST and OBC students, such situation would not have appeared in second successive year. We would meet vice-chancellor on Monday to bail out the beleaguered students”, said Vishal Mahto ,secretary All Jharkhand Students Union.

Although All Jharkhand Students Union under Vishal Mahto had submitted memorandum to the then registrar of the university, authority did not initiate any steps to register.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:04 IST