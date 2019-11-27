e-paper
350 additional seats approved for MBBS course at 7 medical colleges in Rajasthan

A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday.
A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday.(HT file)
         

A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The medical colleges in Pali, Dungarpur, Churu, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and RUHS Jaipur will now have 50 additional MBBS seats each for which Rs 420 crore will be spent, the statement quoted state Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma as saying.

He said Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats. In an effort to improve the basic infrastructural capacity in medical education sector, 15 new medical colleges have been approved in state, besides the increase in PG course seats, the statement said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

