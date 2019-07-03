38.35% admissions done, most DU colleges to release second cut-off with marginal dip

Around 38.35% of the 62,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in the Delhi University (DU) were filled on Tuesday as the admission concluded under the first cut-off list. Last year, around 25% seats were filled after the first list was released.

Most colleges, including the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), are expected to come out with a second cut-off list on Wednesday. The dip in percentage, however, is expected to be marginal—between 0.5%-1%.

SRCC principal Simrat Kaur said that as many as 446 students were enrolled for the two available courses—BA (Hons) in Economics and BCom (Hons)—under the first cut-off. “Economics (Hons) will not be available for the unreserved category in the second cut-off, but there will be seats for BCom (Hons) for all the categories,” Kaur said, adding that the cut-off is expected to come down by 0.5% to 0.75%.

At the Hindu College, which has enrolled more students than the seats available, the second cut-off is expected in some courses, including Economics (Hons) and BCom (Hons). Here, the cut-off is expected to drop marginally by 0.5%. The college has enrolled students for the seats available in courses, including Political Science (Hons), BSc (Hons) in Physics, Chemistry and BA (Hons) in Philosophy.

The Hindu College had announced the highest cut-off across all courses for Political Science (Hons) at 99% in the first list. The college has seen 100-plus admissions against the 43 seats available for the course.

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College enrolled 1,040 students on available 800 undergraduate seats under the first list. “The response is unprecedented. We will probably have very few seats in Math (Hons), English (Hons) and some combinations of BA (Prog) in the second cut-off list. There are no seats left in any of the other courses,” college Principal Suman Sharma said.

At Miranda House, where the number of enrollment was highest in the first list (1,157 students on 1,165 available seats), some popular courses, such as Economics (Hons), Philosophy (Hons), Sociology (Hons) and some BSc courses, will be available in the second cut-off list. “There will be no major change in the cut-off percentage in the second list. Some courses might see a drop of 0.5%,” college principal Bijyalaxmi Nanda said.

Ramjas College will close admissions for unreserved category in Political Science (Hons), B Com (Hons), Statistics (Hons) and some combinations of BA (Prog) in the second cut-off list, in which the percentage is expected to come down by 1%-2% in the available courses. The college has seen 780 admissions against a total 1,700 seats.

At Kirori Mal College, not a single student was enrolled in BCom (Hons) in the first cut-off list. The college saw 1,060 admissions against a total 1,324 seats. Admissions convener at the college Sunil Singh said that admission to courses, including Political Science (Hons), History (Hons) and Geography (Hons), may not be available in the second list. “Undergraduate courses, including BCom (Hons) and Economics may see a drop of 0.25%-0.5% in the second cut-off list,” he said.

At Gargi College, admission to all the courses will be available in the second list. “We have enrolled around 950 students in the first cut off. The admissions will only be closed for reserved categories in Political Science (Hons),” college principal Promila Kumar said.

Meanwhile, adequate number of seats will be available in the second cut-off in all almost all courses in some colleges, including Shradhanand College, Aurobindo College, Sri Venkateswara College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC). Only Aurobindo College will close Political Science (Hons) for unreserved category.

Admissions under the second cut-off will be open till July 6 and third cut-off list is scheduled to be released on July 9.

