e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has arrested seven individuals in connection with use of unfair practices in a recruitment examination conducted by the Air Force (IAF).

education Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Representative
Representative(HT File)
         

Delhi Police has arrested seven individuals in connection with use of unfair practices in a recruitment examination conducted by the Air Force (IAF).

“The IAF had conducted X-Y Group Examination in the online mode for recruitment of constables a few days back. Seven men were found giving the exam with the help of a particular software. They were later arrested,” Police said.

The Delhi Police has informed IAF about the case which has started an internal investigation of the matter.

Further investigation is on.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:29 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiImran KhanDonald TrumpAmy JacksonNeha KakkarWhatsApp UpdateVivo U10 LaunchBank StrikeApple WatchLaal Kaptaan TrailerOnePlus 7TEarthquake in Delhi
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss