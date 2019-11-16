e-paper
74 per cent increase in students from J-K taking admissions in education institutes across country

Over 4,400 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission in reputed institutions across the country under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme.

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
4,418 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme. (Representational image)
4,418 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme. (Representational image)
         

Over 4,400 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission in reputed institutions across the country under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), a 74 per cent increase since last year.

“J&K scholarship scheme of Govt got major success this year with 74% increase in J&K students taking admissions in reputed institutions outside J&K. Thanks to streamlining of processes by AICTE,” HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam said in a tweet.

While 4,418 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission under the scheme this year, the figure was 2,543 in 2018.

The figure was 3,021, 2,168, 1,341 and 1,968 in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively.

After the government’s announcement on August 5 to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two Union territories, the region continues to face restrictions on communications and movement.

In August, the Supreme Court, on the state administration’s request, had extended the deadline for PMSSS scholars to report at their respective institutes by a month -- from August 15 to September 15. The state had approached the apex court anticipating that students from the Valley might not be able to join on time because of the curbs.

