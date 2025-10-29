UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services & more

Daily News Capsules 1. Government sets in motion 8th pay panel plans UPSC file image

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission, setting in motion the process for increasing the salaries and pensions of nearly 12 million central government employees and pensioners, which will most likely take effect from January 1, 2026. The panel has to make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, which means the increases will likely be with retrospective effect. The panel will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with IIM-Bangalore Professor Pulak Ghosh as a part-time member and Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain as the member secretary. The 7th Pay Commission recommended a 23.55% increase in the salaries and allowances of government employees, with the change coming into effect from January 1, 2016. It also recommended a 24% increase in pensions with a 3% annual increment. The Pay Commission’s recommendations are highly anticipated and closely tracked — also because many state governments follow it for their own employees. The Pay Commission’s recommendations also apply to armed forces personnel and pensioners.

Possible Question Discuss the fiscal and governance challenges arising from periodic pay commission awards in India. How can governments balance employee welfare with fiscal prudence?

2. Tata Trusts ousts Mehli Mistry as board member amid major rift Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have not approved the reappointment of Ratan Tata’s long-time confidant, Mehli Mistry, as a permanent trustee — setting the stage for a 2016- like battle between the Tatas and ousted Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. It is almost a certainty that Mistry, a first cousin of Cyrus Mistry, will challenge the move in court, potentially plunging the philanthropic entities that control Tata Sons into uncertainty. On Tuesday, Noel Tata, TVS Motor Co. chair emeritus Srinivasan, and former defence secretary Singh voted against Mistry’s candidature for trustee for life, according to an executive privy to the development. The three other trustees — former Citibank India chief executive Pramit Jhaveri, Mumbai lawyer Darius Khambata, and Pune-based philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir — voted in favour. The opposition to Mistry presents two immediate challenges for Noel Tata: an impending legal battle and a widening divide among trustees.

Possible Question Evaluate the role of corporate governance and philanthropic trusts in India’s economic ecosystem. How can regulatory frameworks ensure accountability in such large entities?

3. OpenAI gives Microsoft 27% stake, wraps up for-profit shift Microsoft and OpenAI reached a deal to allow the ChatGPT maker to restructure itself into a public benefit corporation, valuing OpenAI at $500 billion and giving it more freedom in its business operations. The deal removes a major constraint on raising capital for OpenAI that has existed since 2019, when it signed a deal with Microsoft that gave the tech giant rights over much of OpenAI’s work in exchange for costly cloud computing services needed to carry it out. As its ChatGPT service exploded in popularity, those limitations became a notable source of tension between the two companies. CEO Sam Altman will not get equity in the restructured company, an OpenAI spokesperson said, in a reversal from discussions last year that he would receive equity. The company has no plans to focus on a potential public offering, the spokesperson said. Microsoft will still hold a stake of about $135 billion, or 27%, in OpenAI Group PBC, which will be controlled by the OpenAI Foundation, a nonprofit, the companies said. The Redmond, Washington-based firm has invested $13.8 billion in OpenAI, with Tuesday’s deal implying that Microsoft had generated a return of nearly 10 times its investment.

Possible Question: Discuss the implications of OpenAI’s shift to a public benefit corporation. Examine what it means for innovation, public accountability, and globalgovernance of artificial intelligence.

4. State-run refiners examine Russia oil options after curbs India’s state-run refiners are considering whether they can continue to take some discounted Russian oil cargoes by leaning on small suppliers instead of energy giants Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, both blacklisted by the US last week. Since the latest round of US sanctions was announced, refiners including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum have stayed out of the market for Urals crude, Russia’s benchmark grade. They are instead waiting for government direction and weighing their options, according to senior refinery executives. With other major producers Surgutneftegas PAO and Gazprom Neft blacklisted earlier, processors are trying to understand exactly how much can be bought from non-sanctioned entities in Russia and at what price. Flows of Russian oil are expected to plunge, with private refiner Reliance Industries seen among the hardest hit, as for much of this year it has procured Urals via a term contract with Rosneft. Reliance, the single-largest buyer of Urals in India until now, has rushed to snap up alternative crudes from the Middle East and US, in line with its state-owned peers. The only exception in India could be Nayara Energy, which is backed by Rosneft and already sanctioned by Europe and the UK. It has not shown signs of curbing Russian purchases.

Possible Question How do international sanctions affect India’s energy security strategy? Examine the options available for India to diversify its crude oil imports.

5. Government eyes heft with Union Bank, BoI merger plan The government is drawing up a fresh blueprint to merge select public sector banks, said three people aware of the matter, as it aims to scale up such lenders and streamline overlapping operations under banking sector reforms planned over the next few years. The discussions at the Finance Ministry are around a merger of Union Bank of India and Bank of India, both headquartered in Mumbai, said the first person mentioned above. If the merger goes through, it will create a state-run lender ranked second only after the country’s top bank by assets, State Bank of India. The second largest public sector bank today is Bank of Baroda with total assets of ₹18.62 trillion as of 30 June 2025. This asset base ranks it fourth among all banks, private ones included, behind HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. A merged Union Bank of India and Bank of India would have assets of ₹25.67 trillion, rubbing shoulders with ICICI Bank ( ₹26.42 trillion). The ministry is also weighing the option to merge Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank, both Chennai-based lenders with a significant presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, the first person mentioned above said. As part of the plan, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, lenders that are ranked lower by assets among public sector lenders, are being considered as potential candidates for privatization in later phases.

Possible Question Critically analyse the role of bank mergers in strengthening India’s financial sector. What risks do such consolidations pose to financial inclusion and regional credit needs?

Editorial Snapshots A. Bihar’s caste plus politics

In an interview with this newspaper, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav, spoke at length about a new agenda of development for Bihar, jobs, financial empowerment of women, schemes, and law and order. Conspicuous by its absence was any talk about caste empowerment, which was the foundational idea of the RJD under Yadav’s father, Lalu Prasad. This shift — evident in the Mahagathbandhan manifesto released on Tuesday — is not merely a tactical manoeuvre but an acknowledgement of a new political reality in Bihar, which is no longer circumscribed exclusively by caste. Since the advent of Mandal politics in the 1990s, caste identity has been the fulcrum of Bihar’s electoral politics. During the 15 years of RJD rule, empowerment of oppressed communities, described in broad terms as social justice politics, defined the political discourse and governance. Nitish Kumar broke this paradigm by exploiting the hierarchies within the OBC and Dalit spectrum, and introducing a gender dimension to the empowerment discourse. Kumar’s own political lineage — JP Movement and Mandal — helped him further this politics, in association with the BJP. The RJD was late to recognise that Mandal politics had become more nuanced than it was in Lalu’s heyday. Under Tejashwi, the party seems to be tweaking its stance and is taking pains to explain that it is more than just a Muslim-Yadav party and purveyor of identity politics. The shift in narrative has also been accentuated by Prashant Kishor, a political newbie but effective communicator, who has been amplifying governance issues in his campaign. This is not to say that caste has ceased to be an electoral factor, but to suggest that parties are foregrounding governance, while issues such as the caste census have receded into the background. This shift in politics, enabled by the rise of the transactional voter, may be a turning point for Bihar’s politics.

Q: Critically assess the evolving role of caste in Bihar’s politics. To what extent are governance issues and transactional voting reshaping the traditional caste-based political order?

B. Jaishankar’s plainspeak against US doublespeak External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s flagging of India’s concerns, such as increasing constriction of energy trade and access to markets at the East Asia Summit in Malaysia, came at a time of growing disenchantment and worries over the disruptive impacts of the trade and tariff policies of the US administration. Jaishankar also raised the selective application of principles and the failure to practice what is preached — an obvious reference to the doublespeak at the heart of US and Western sanctions aimed at India, which is not the only buyer of Russian energy. These sanctions and punitive actions have already created market distortions, driving up crude prices and triggering fears of a shortage of supplies. It has been India’s case for long that the Russia Ukraine war’s wide-ranging ramifications for the food and fuel security of nations of the Global South are a key reason for ending the conflict. Many of the actions of the US directed against Russia are a result of President Donald Trump’s failure to end the war in Ukraine, but that cannot be a reason to punish India, which, in fact, has cited the urging of the previous US administration as a reason for ramping up purchases of Russian oil in 2022. Jaishankar noted at the East Asia Summit that the world community will “inevitably respond” to the current churn through adjustments, calculations, fresh understandings, and resilient solutions. In this context, he highlighted technology, market size, digitisation, connectivity and mobility of talent — all key attributes possessed by India. India can look to its presidency of Brics next year — and even possibly work with China at the SCO — to burnish the mantra of multi-polarity while taking the lead in the drive to find solutions to the pressing problems and challenges.

Q: How do unilateral sanctions by major powers impact the economic sovereignty of developing countries like India? And how does the idea of multi polarity fit in?