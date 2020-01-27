A special cover and stamp released by IIT Kanpur

education

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:08 IST

A special cover and stamp were released by IIT Kanpur on the eve of the Republic Day, as part of the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations. IIT-K turned 60 in November last.

The special cover depicted the iconic PK Kelkar Library building, which is one of the most prominent buildings of the lush green academic campus spreading 1200 acres. The library building is named after the first director of the institute Prof PK Kelkar.

A special stamp, highlighting the impressive Diamond Jubilee Logo was also released on the occasion with a specially designed cancellation seal to mark the day.

The occasion was graced by the chief post-master general of Uttar Pradesh Circle, KK Sinha, the post-master general of Kanpur region, VK Verma. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha explained the various new initiatives which the Department of Post and Telegraph has taken to popularize philately and outreach in remote areas of the country.

Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar dwelled upon the importance of celebrating the Diamond Jubilee and enumerated several path breaking initiatives which the institute has taken in the last decades.

IIT Kanpur is of the premier research institutes dedicated to developing highest quality of human resources in the country for advancement of science and technology. Prof. Sameer Khandekar conducted the ceremony and acknowledged the critical role of postal services in every citizens life.

The release ceremony was also attended by Dr Onkar Rai, Director General – Software and Technology Parks of India and Dr Biswajit Saha, director skill education and training CBSE.