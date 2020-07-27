e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores

AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores

AAI Recruitment 2020: After the application process is started, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aai.aero on or before September 2, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAI Recruitment 2020.
AAI Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

AAI Recruitment 2020: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant on its official website. The AAI recruitment will be conducted on the basis of GATE 2019 scores. The online registration process will commence on August 3, 2020.

After the application process is started, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aai.aero on or before September 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant. Out of which, 150 vacancies are for Electronics and 15 each for Electrical and Civil.

Educational Qualification:

1. A candidate should have a B.E or B.Tech in relevant engineering from a recognized institution or university in India

2. GATE 2019 Score

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In