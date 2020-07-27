AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores

education

AAI Recruitment 2020: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant on its official website. The AAI recruitment will be conducted on the basis of GATE 2019 scores. The online registration process will commence on August 3, 2020.

After the application process is started, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aai.aero on or before September 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant. Out of which, 150 vacancies are for Electronics and 15 each for Electrical and Civil.

Educational Qualification:

1. A candidate should have a B.E or B.Tech in relevant engineering from a recognized institution or university in India

2. GATE 2019 Score

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.