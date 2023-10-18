AAACCC AYUSH NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result 2023 today, steps to check

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is going to announce seat allotment results for the third round of NEET UG counselling today, October 18. Candidates can check it on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result 2023 today(HT FILE)

As per the AACCC NEET counselling schedule, selected candidates can report for admission at allotted colleges from October 19 to 26.

The list of seats available for the stray vacancy round will be published on October 30, after 5 pm. Choice filling will be done till November 1 and allotment result will be declared on November 4.

For deemed universities, number of vacant seats and list of eligible candidates will be forwarded to deemed universities on November 6. This round for deemed universities will take place at institute level from November 6 to 18.

These are the steps to check AACCC AYUSH NEET UG round 3 allotment result 2023:

Go to the website aaccc.gov.in. Click on UG counselling. Open the third round allotment result link. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download your seat allotment result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here